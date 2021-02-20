Remove Your Cars From Police Stations Or Risk Auction – Police Warns Lagosians

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Lagos State Police Command has issued a 14-day ultimatum to owners of vehicles and other items kept at police formations in the state to remove them or risk them been sold off at a public auction.

The command also frowned at the manner at which ‘accidented and exhibit cars’ are left in police stations thereby making the places clumsy and unease for operations.

A statement by the Police Public Relation Officer, Lagos State Command, CSP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, added that the public auction would be conducted after court processes.