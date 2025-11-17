Replace ‘Not My Portion’ With Preventive Measures, Fire Service Boss Tells Nigerians

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Fire Service (FFS) on Monday launched the 2025 National Fire Safety Week with a call for Nigerians to abandon the “not my portion” mentality, which the Service described as a major barrier to fire prevention and public safety nationwide.

The weeklong programme, themed “Building a Culture of Fire Safety Across Nigeria: Overcoming the ‘Not My Portion’ Mentality,” aims to intensify fire prevention measures through school enlightenment campaigns, market inspections, fire drills, community outreach and stakeholder engagements across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

While declaring the event open in Abuja, the Comptroller-General of the Federal Fire Service, Samuel Adeyemi Olumode, said: “For decades, we have observed a common but dangerous attitude. Nigerians believe fire disasters only happen to others. This mindset has created lapses in our offices, markets, and homes.

“Fire does not discriminate. It obeys the laws of science, and when it occurs, the consequences are devastating. We must replace wishful thinking with practical action,” Olumode said.

The CG noted that fire safety must become a national culture rather than an afterthought. He emphasised the need for Nigerians to incorporate basic safety practices, such as proper electrical maintenance, gas cylinder checks, evacuation planning and smoke-detector installations into daily life.

Olumode announced that, for the first time in Nigeria’s history, Fire Safety Week would run simultaneously across all states with uniform programming.

Advertisement

Activities include safety demonstrations, risk assessments, emergency response drills and sensitisation programmes in communities, markets and schools.

Olumode said the Service is modernising operations through technology, improving response time, and strengthening partnerships with MDAs, private sector actors, and professional bodies.

According to him, the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and the policy direction of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, toward strengthening national emergency preparedness.

“We are modernising operations by deploying technology for early detection and faster response time. We are also strengthening partnerships with ministries, agencies and the private sector because safety is a shared responsibility,” he added.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of bankers’ cheques to next-of-kin of firefighters who died in active service. A gesture, the CG described as “solemn but necessary,” while highlighting the Service’s commitment to the welfare of its personnel.

Advertisement

Assistant Comptroller-General, Gafar Kolawole Arogundade, who led the welfare session, noted that over 13 families have so far benefited under the Group Life Insurance scheme, with more claims being processed.

“The firefighters we remember today carried out their calling with courage and commitment. No amount of money can replace a life, but we hope this gesture gives comfort to the families left behind,” Arogundade said.

He added that personnel are covered under Group Life, Group Personal Accident and Employee Compensation insurance schemes to ensure no family of a fallen officer is left unsupported.

The CG expressed appreciation to insurers, private-sector partners and senior officers who made the payouts possible, describing the initiative as the first of its kind in the history of the Service.

Olumode also praised the officers for their courage and commitment, noting that improved welfare and insurance coverage provide motivation for better service delivery.

“This is the first of its kind. Our men will be motivated to work because if anything happens, they know their families will not suffer,” he stated.

Advertisement

He also announced that the recently introduced CG Cup Tournament, which promotes teamwork and discipline among firefighters, will now be an annual event involving other agencies.

Speaking with journalists after the event, Olumode assured Nigerians that the Service is fully prepared for the fire-prone dry season.

“We are 100% prepared. The men are on duty 24 hours. The vehicles are on the run. Gone are the days when they would say there is no water or diesel. Everything is provided,” he said.

He noted that nationwide school sensitisation begins immediately, followed by extensive market and community outreach.

When asked how citizens should respond to the “not my portion” belief system, he cautioned Nigerians to embrace responsibility.

“It may not happen to you, but it may happen to your neighbour. So you must know what to do in case of fire. You need to be your neighbour’s keeper. Safety is everybody’s responsibility,” he said.

The CG appealed to Nigerians to adopt a new mindset centred on vigilance and responsibility.

“Let us eradicate the ‘not my portion’ mentality and replace it with ‘I am responsible for my safety and the safety of others.

“This behavioural shift is what will shape the new Nigeria we envision, one where no life is lost to preventable fire incidents,” he urged.