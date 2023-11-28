Report All Illegal Taskforce With Picture, Video Evidence, Govt Tells Imo Residents

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Imo State government has urged residents of Owerri Municipal and its environs to resist attempts of illegal task force who are harassing and collecting illegal levies from unsuspecting residents.

The government had in August banned all forms of unauthorized levies and taskforce collections across the state, including trucks and haulage task force.

A secret task force was also set up by the government to monitor apprehend, and prosecute persons, groups, ministries, departments and agencies of government or government appointees who directly, indirectly or covertly engages or encourages disobedience to the order of the Governor.

However, the government expressed dismay over the prevailing activities of this illegal taskforce within Owerri Municipal and its environs in recent times.

The Chief Technical Adviser to the Governor on Environment, Willie Amadi, said in a statement that, “It has come to the notice of government of the resurgence of illegal task forces harassing innocent citizens within Owerri Municipal and its environs, purporting that His Excellency, the Governor has lifted embargo on the total ban of all Taskforces in the State.

“The public is hereby notified that no such directives has been given by His Excellency, the Governor. The general public is hereby advised to resist and report such taskforces with video and picture evidence to the Office of the Governor on telephone number: 08035752158 and 09131122414.”