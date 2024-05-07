Report Any Public Institution That Rejects You, Niger Governor Urges Corps Members

496 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Niger State governor, Mohammed Umar Bago, has urged corps members to report any public institution in the state that rejects their placement.

The governor was speaking during the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch A, Stream 2 Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko, Niger State.

Bago, who stated that institutions in the public sector are more than enough to accommodate all the corps members, added that there was no need for them to look for placement in private institutions.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Yahaya Gulbin-Boka, urged the corps members to accept their posting in good faith, assuring them that no public institution will dare reject them.

He also spoke of the state’s preparedness in ensuring the security and welfare of the corps members, urging them to avoid being lured into degrading and harmful acts capable of destroying their lives.

Bako assured the corps members of the resolve of his administration in embarking on live transforming and meaningful developmental projects, which will drive the economic growth of the state and improve its standard of living.

“My administration will leverage and place high premium on your vibrant energies and creative ability towards the attainment of these set goals. I therefore call on you to join us in creating a new Niger,” he said.

Also speaking, Niger State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Olayinka Abdulwahab also enjoined the Corps members to put in their best wherever they are being posted while pleading with the institutions to make necessary provisions for their welfare.

“Settle down quickly and start imparting knowledge to your host community. You must also put in your best in your post camp skill acquisition training. By doing so, you will perfect all you learnt in camp and make good use of your skills,” she advised.