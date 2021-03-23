Report Banks Hoarding Forex To CBN, Emefiele Tells Nigerians

39 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the current scarcity of foreign exchange in the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria has urged Nigerians not to panic.

It said there is enough forex for business owners, travellers and parents with students abroad to meet their obligations.

The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, stated this on Tuesday at the end of 278th Monetary Policy Committee meeting held at the apex bank’s headquarters in Abuja.

The Governor who also said at least $80m are disbursed to banks on a weekly basis to enable Nigerians meet their forex responsibilities, charged them to report any bank withholding forex to a special call centre of the apex bank.

THE WHISTLER had reported that the lingering foreign exchange scarcity in Nigeria was taking a heavy toll on foreign tuition payment, as many parents and guardians groan over difficulty in paying their children’s school fees.

Business owners including airlines have also lamented the scarcity of forex especially in the purchase of their spares.

But speaking on Tuesday, Emefiele said, “Part of the measures that we have adopted is that on a weekly basis, the CBN disburses not less than $80m to the banks either for Personal Travel Allowances or payment of school fees.

“We have created a complaint desk where you can call us or call some of our people who will respond. It is like call centres, where people can call that they went to a particular bank and they didn’t get money to pay school fees or they didn’t get money to travel.

“There is no need for anybody to panic.”

The CBN Governor stated that positive indices including exit from recession, diasporan remittances and stable crude oil prices, will boost forex availability.

He added, “We are very optimistic that there is enough foreign exchange and there will continue to be enough foreign exchange for people to meet their obligations. We just need people to be patient.”

He said there is no need for everybody to rush to the bank at the same time creating panic and giving speculators an opportunity to reap us off.