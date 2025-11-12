Report Boldly But Truthfully, Tinubu Urges Nigerian Editors At Annual Conference

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has called on Nigerian editors to maintain the highest standards of journalism by reporting boldly while ensuring truthfulness and fairness in their coverage of national affairs.

Speaking at the Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Annual Conference held at the State House, Abuja on Wednesday, Tinubu said editors have a responsibility to strengthen democratic governance and national Cohesion.

The conference is themed “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”.

He commended the leadership of the guild for sustaining the tradition of professional engagement and reflection.

According to him, convening the confidence at the State House reflects the importance of the media in shaping national direction and strengthening democratic life.

Tinubu added that journalism in Nigeria is more than a profession but an instrument of national awakening.

Advertisement

“…From the early newspapers that challenged colonial injustice to the principled voices that kept hope alive during the dark days of military dictatorship, the Nigerian press has stood at critical points in our nationhood to defend reason, dignity and progress. Many journalists endured intimidation, detention, and personal hardship in defence of the public good. Their sacrifices are part of the foundation upon which our democracy rests today. We honour them not only in memory but also by remaining committed to the values they upheld.

“Yet, freedom secured through struggle is not self-sustaining. It requires constant vigilance and responsible exercise. A democracy is sustained not only by elections and laws, but also by the integrity of public conversation. This is where your role becomes central and indispensable.

“As editors and managers of the national information space, you shape narratives. You influence public understanding. You decide what becomes national focus and how our collective challenges are interpreted. The weight of that responsibility is significant. It must be exercised with wisdom, fairness and a strong sense of national duty,” said Tinubu.

While recognising that debate and differences are part of Nigeria’s reality as a large and diverse country, Tinubu cautioned that disagreement must never translate into the erosion of national cohesion.

“Criticism, when informed and constructive, is a service to the nation. But cynicism that breeds mistrust and despair can weaken the very foundations of the society we all seek to improve. The national interest must always remain paramount,” he said.

Advertisement

“We live in a time when information travels rapidly and widely. Social media has made every citizen a potential publisher. This has benefits, but it also increases the speed and scale of misinformation. Falsehood can take root before truth has time to speak. In such an environment, the editorial function is more important than ever. Verification must be your anchor; balance must be your principle and professional judgement must be your guide.

“I urge you, therefore, to continue upholding the highest standards of journalism. Report boldly, but do so truthfully. Critique government policy but do so with knowledge and fairness. Your aim must never be to tear down, but to help build a better society.

“On our part, this administration remains committed to securing our nation, sustaining economic stability and widening the circle of opportunity for all citizens. The reforms we have undertaken have been challenging, but they are designed to place our economy on a strong and enduring footing. We have taken steps to restore macroeconomic balance, encourage investment and rebuild confidence.

“The signs of progress are visible in several sectors of the economy. Still, we know there is more work to do, and we remain focused on ensuring that growth translates into real improvements in the daily lives of Nigerians.”