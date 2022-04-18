Report Claims Truckload Of ‘Strangers’ Arrive Abuja Suburb

Residents of Angwan-Fulani, Dakwa area, a boundary community between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Niger State have expressed fear over the recent influx of strangers into the community.

According to a report by Daily Trust, a truck offloaded an unspecified number of strangers over the weekend at an enclosed land near the popular Dantata junction along the Kubwa-Zuba expressway.

The report quoted residents as expressing concern over their security following series of robbery cases, car snatching, house burglary and kidnapping among other sundry criminalities in the area.

A resident, Philomena Kalafere, who confirmed the influx of strangers told the medium, “Yes, I saw them on my way back from work. A big lorry brought them with their loads. Men, women and children; they were moving their things into the fenced land”.

Similarly, Abdullahi Audu, said, “Harbouring strange or unknown faces at a time like this in our community when terrorists are penetrating everywhere is very dangerous.

“We can’t afford to accommodate individuals who will perpetrate evil or put our community in danger”.

When Daily Trust contacted the Niger State Police Spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, he said he would find out the true situation of things and revert.

THE WHISTLER also asked the FCT Police Spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, to find out if the command is aware of the development.

But Adeh said the police had little or no power over the migration of people and their families into the FCT where they find safe to live.

She said,

“The police do not have the right over movement of people, the only thing we have control over is the activities of the people and the protection of lives and properties within the FCT. We cannot stop anybody from moving from here to here.

“If someone wants to relocate to Abuja with his family, then they feel the FCT is safe, but if their activities break the law, then that is what matters. We move in and take the relevant action,” she said.

She, however, called on FCT residents especially those in the suburbs to alert the police if they find certain suspicious movement in their communities.

“I understand there may be some challenges affecting the security architecture within the FCT and we cannot be everywhere, but we have advised residents to always reach out to the police first when they see any suspicious activity,” she added.

The recent incident came four days after the FCT command denied claims that it warned residents against an ‘influx of strangers into the FCT’.

The police described the report as “misleading” and one “targeted at generating panic and apprehension in the minds of the residents of the FCT and the general public as a whole”.