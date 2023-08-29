Report Ranks Lagos 90th Out Of 100 Cities To Live, Work, Invest Globally

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A new report has ranked Lagos 90th out of 100 cities in the world to live, work, study, retire, visit, or invest in.

Advertisement

The inaugural ranking by Brand Finance City Index is based on a global survey of close to 15,000 members of the public conducted in April 2023 in 20 countries on all continents to measure perceptions of the world’s top 100 cities.

Lagos, which was ranked fifth in Africa, trailed Cape Town (South Africa), Cairo (Egypt), Johannesburg (South Africa), and Casablanca (Morocco) with a score of 56.7.

However, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria was ahead of Tel Avive (Israel), Hanoi (Vietnam), Nanjing (China), Nairobi (Kenya), New Delhi (India), Bangalore (India), Dhaka (Bangladesh), Mumbai (India), Kyiv (Ukraine), and Karachi (Pakistan), which ranked bottom.

The top 10 cities to live, work locally, work remotely, study, retire, visit, or invest in, according to the report, are London (United Kingdom), New York (United States), Paris (France), Los Angeles (United States), Sydney (Australia), Singapore (Singapore), Tokyo (Japan), San Francisco (United States), Dubai (United Arab Emirates), and Amsterdam (Netherlands) coming 10th.

London was ranked first with a score of 84.6 out of 100, driven by its high familiarity among respondents worldwide.