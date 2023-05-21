Report: UK Explains Why Nigerian Students, Others Will Be Banned From Bringing Family To Britain

119 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The United Kingdom is planning to ban foreign students including Nigerians from bringing their family to Britain, according to an exclusive report by The Sun UK.

Advertisement

The measures, which is to be announced next week, are part of the government’s strategy targeted at stemming immigration crisis following massive illegal entries into the UK.

Illegal immigration into the UK hit 1 million last year amid the economic crisis facing the country.

According to the report, foreign students brought 135,788 family members to Britain in 2022 while 59,053 Nigerian students brought a total of 60,923 relatives.

The foreign policy of the UK will not affect PhD students.

A member of the UK parliament told The Sun on Sunday that “We have got to get a grip” on the Immigration crisis.

Advertisement

The report added that the immigration clampdown follows the UK Government’s inability to lift the salary threshold of foreign workers.