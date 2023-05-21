Report: UK Explains Why Nigerian Students, Others Will Be Banned From Bringing Family To Britain
The United Kingdom is planning to ban foreign students including Nigerians from bringing their family to Britain, according to an exclusive report by The Sun UK.
The measures, which is to be announced next week, are part of the government’s strategy targeted at stemming immigration crisis following massive illegal entries into the UK.
Illegal immigration into the UK hit 1 million last year amid the economic crisis facing the country.
According to the report, foreign students brought 135,788 family members to Britain in 2022 while 59,053 Nigerian students brought a total of 60,923 relatives.
The foreign policy of the UK will not affect PhD students.
A member of the UK parliament told The Sun on Sunday that “We have got to get a grip” on the Immigration crisis.
The report added that the immigration clampdown follows the UK Government’s inability to lift the salary threshold of foreign workers.