REPORT: US Cites Emergence Of Okonjo-Iweala, Others As Evidence Of Africa’s Global Importance

The United States government, in a fresh report, considers the Africa continent as a strategic environment for globalization that cannot be ignored by any international player.

It cited Africa’s natural resources, growing population and human capital evidenced by Ngozi Okonjo Iweala’s emergence as head of the World Trade Organization, WTO.

This was disclosed in its ‘U.S. Strategy Toward Sub-Saharan Africa’ report dated August 2022, where it admitted that the region, which Nigeria is part of, has one of the world’s fastest growing populations, largest free trade areas, most diverse ecosystems, and one of the largest regional voting groups in the United Nations (UN).

The US added that it will be practically impossible to meet today’s defining challenges without African contributions and leadership, adding that henceforth, it has reviewed its US-Africa relations.

The report stated, “Sub-Saharan Africa’s governments, institutions, and people will play a crucial role in solving global challenges. The continent will be home to one quarter of the world’s population by 2050 and hosts vast natural resources, including the world’s second-largest rainforest and 30 percent of the critical minerals that power our modern world.

“Moreover, it is situated along major sea lines of communication and trade in the Atlantic Ocean, Indian Ocean, and Gulf of Aden. The region holds three non-permanent seats in the UN Security Council, and it represents one of the largest regional voting groups (28 percent) at the UN and other multilateral bodies. Africans currently sit at the top of several of the most important international institutions, including the World Health Organization and World Trade Organization.

“The world is keenly aware of Africa’s importance, spurring countries to expand their political, economic, and security engagement with African states. This presents new opportunities and challenges for U.S. interests in the region. Allies and partners in Europe, the Middle East, and the Indo-Pacific increasingly regard Africa as integral to their national security, and many are committed to working with the United States to advance high-standards, values-driven, and transparent investments, as well as address political and security crises.”

Affirming that Africa has critical role in advancing global priorities to the benefit of Africans and Americans, the US stated that it will now focus on four main objectives in sub-Saharan Africa.

It plans to achieve this through fostering openness and open societies by promoting government transparency and accountability while delivering democratic and security dividends by reducing the threat from terrorist groups.

Furthermore, it intends to “advance pandemic recovery and economic opportunity and support conservation, climate adaptation, and a just energy transition.”



However, the US expressed concerns about the armed conflicts and humanitarian crises in Cameroon, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Mozambique, Nigeria, Somalia, and across the Sahel.

It stated that such development require “funding of multiple peacekeeping missions and historic levels of humanitarian assistance.”