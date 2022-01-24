Reports Of Finance Minister’s Resignation False – Buhari’s Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad, has denied reports that the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has resigned from office.

The presidential aide dismissed the reports in a tweet on Monday.

Some social media users had claimed that Ahmad resigned after “throwing the country’s economy” into debt.

Reacting, however, Bashir said he spoke to an aide of the minister who said reports of the resignation were “not true”.

“There is a rumor going around that Honorable Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed has resigned. “The rumor is completely not true”, one of the Minister’s closest aides told me on phone,” the presidential aide tweeted.