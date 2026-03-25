Reprieve For Mark As INEC Observes ADC NEC Meeting

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The David Mark-led African Democratic Congress (ADC) received a temporary reprieve on Wednesday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitored its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja, despite an ongoing leadership tussle within the party.

INEC’s presence at the meeting is in line with provisions of the Electoral Act and the Commission’s operational guidelines.

The Electoral Act and the Guidelines mandate INEC to observe statutory meetings of duly recognised political parties.

The development comes against the backdrop of a subsisting legal battle over the party’s leadership.

A former Deputy National Chairman of the ADC, Nafiu Bala, has approached a Federal High Court seeking to nullify the leadership of the party under Mark.

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Bala is also asking the court to declare him the substantive national chairman, a move being contested by Mark and his National Working Committee (NWC) team.

Addressing journalists after the NEC meeting, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, confirmed that the meeting was observed by INEC officials.

He explained that the NEC approved key reports and recommendations presented by committees constituted by the party leadership, including those on policy, manifesto, and constitutional review.

According to Abdullahi, the reports have now been adopted by the NEC and will be forwarded to the party’s National Convention for final consideration.

The NEC also ratified the timetable for the party’s congresses and national convention.

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Ward congresses are scheduled for April 7, followed by local government congresses on April 9, and state congresses on April 11. The party’s National Convention is slated for April 14 in Abuja.

Abdullahi added that guidelines for the congresses and convention had already been released, with nomination forms distributed nationwide.

In his opening remarks, ADC National Chairman, Mark, decried the worsening security situation in the country, describing insecurity, kidnapping and violence as pervasive challenges.

He criticised the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), accusing it of failing to effectively address the nation’s security concerns.

Mark urged party members to remain focused and united, stressing the need for patriotism and collective resolve in repositioning the ADC as a viable alternative.

He also called for collaboration with like-minded groups and individuals, expressing optimism that with unity, discipline and commitment, the party could achieve its objectives.

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According to him, one of such objectives is for the ADC to emerge victorious in the 2027 presidential, National Assembly and state elections.