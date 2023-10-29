Reps Ad-hoc Committee Commends Otti For Restoring Peace In Abia Cattle Market

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Security at Umunneochi, Abia State, has commended Governor Alex Otti, for the steps he has taken in restoring security and order in Abia.

The committee praised the Governor for the recent demolition of criminals’ hideouts at the Lokpanta cattle market area of Umunneochi along the Enugu -Aba Portharcourt express road.

The Committee which was led by Obi Aguocha, a member representing the Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal constituency, made the commendation during its visit to Governor Otti, to brief him on the Committee’s findings.

Some of the Committee members, who spoke during the visit, recalled their encounter with those they interacted with during a town hall meeting, held in the course of the Committee’s assignment.

They noted that stakeholders in the market requested the fencing of the Cattle market, to stem off criminals.

Responding, Otti thanked the lawmakers for their efforts, stressing that criminality knew no tribe or religion.

He made it clear that ‘state of origin’ has no place in his administration, as according to him, every resident of the state is treated as an Abia indigene.

“Our Government knows no Northerner, Southerner, Easterner. We believe that anybody who is a Nigerian should be protected.

“Development can never happen when there is insecurity. We want to develop our place and the best thing to do is to ensure that our people are secured,” Otti said.

He reiterated his earlier pledge during his meeting with the Northern community, that his government would support the vulnerable people among them, who may not have the means to rent houses outside the market.

Otti, however, revealed that his government would not set up a separate community for a particular set or group of people.

According to the Governor, they should live together to know what their neighbours are doing.

He further stated that part of the strategic moves by the Abia State government to permanently restore security and order in Umunneochi is the conversion of the Lokpanta cattle market to a daily and general purpose market, where people can purchase other items like electronics, textile materials and food items.

