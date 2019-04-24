Reps Adjourn Plenary As Shiites Invade NASS

Advertisement

The House of Representatives have been forced to adjourn plenary after the members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) broke into the premises of the national assembly.

The IMN members were said to have forcefully crashed into the first gate of the National Assembly.

Following this development, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yusuf Lasun announced the invasion of the premises by the protesters and ended its sitting out of caution.



The Islamic movement are protesting the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

El-Zakzaky, was arrested along with his wife after soldiers allegedly killed hundreds of IMN members in Zaria, Kaduna State, between December 12 and 15, 2015.