Reps Adopt Federal Polytechnics’ Budget Performances

The House Committee on Federal Polytechnics and Higher Technical Education has unanimously adopted the budget performances of federal polytechnics in the country as a working document.

Adopting the budget on Tuesday in Abuja at a budget defence session, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Faud Laguda, described federal polytechnics as partners in progress.

Laguda, who reiterated the imperatives of improving the polytechnics, promised to work in synergy with them.

“We are always partners in progress. Everything we do is to improve and make things work better,” he said.

The lawmaker, however, called on the Committee of Federal Rectors (COFER) to ensure that the few polytechnics that had not submitted their budgets did so.

He specifically said that the Federal Polytechnic, Ede and some others had yet to submit their budgets.

Laguda also gave the Registrar, Computer Professional Registration Council of Nigeria (CPN) seven days to submit all necessary documents.

He expressed concern over the rationale behind the coordination of eight regional offices of the council with only 58 staff members.

Earlier, the Registrar of CPN, Mr Adebayo Adegbiji, had assured of the council’s capacity to pursue their constitutional mandate.

According to Adegbiji, the council has the mandate to accredit private organisations in terms of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

He, however, assured the committee of making available all the documents needed by the committee within the seven-day window.