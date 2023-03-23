Reps Ask FG To Fix Faulty Facilities At Abuja Airport, Others

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The House of Representatives on Thursday urged the Federal Government to remedy the faulty lifts, escalators, airside buses and conveying belts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and other federal airports in the country.

Advertisement

The motion was moved by Rep Onofiok Luke (PDP, Akwa Ibom) as a matter of urgent national importance.

He said there was a need to fix faulty facilities and provide new infrastructure at the different federal airports for better service delivery and experience for the travellers.

The lawmaker emphasized that the lack of proper facilities in the airports leads to delays and inconvenience for air travellers.

Luke told the house particularly of the breakdown of escalators and lifts at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja which he said assisted passengers to move with ease to the departure lounge.

But the breakdown of the facilities has forced passengers to use the staircases which “causes serious inconveniences to the elderly and air travellers with disability.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, he reported the lack of airside buses at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airports, Abuja, in conveying passengers, especially during the peak hours of 10 am to 12noon, and the absence of conveying belts to transfer passenger’s bags from checkpoints to the baggage sorting area led to delay in flight departure.

The House adopted the motion afterwards and mandated its committee on Aviation to see to the situation and report back within one month for further legislative action.