Reps Aspirant Donates Relief Items To Abuja Community

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A House of Representatives aspirant for AMAC/Bwari Federal Constituency, Hon. Sarah Ivie Adidi, has distributed foodstuffs and relief materials to residents of Agwan Hausawa in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as part of her Easter outreach programme.

The initiative, carried out in collaboration with the Gora Foundation, was aimed at spreading goodwill and improving the welfare of residents during the Easter celebration. Items distributed included clothing, laundry soap, Milo, spaghetti, Indomie noodles, cornflakes, rice, as well as cooked meals such as jollof rice and chicken.

Speaking during the event, Adidi said the outreach was designed to share the joy of Easter with the Agwan Hausawa community, which she described as supportive and integral to the development of the AMAC/Bwari constituency.

She pledged to work closely with residents if elected, promising to facilitate the provision of basic amenities and infrastructure to boost economic growth. She also assured that her agenda would focus on youth empowerment through skills acquisition programmes.

As part of her engagements, Adidi also paid a courtesy visit to the Sarkin Bwari, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Awwal Musa Ijakoro II, at his palace in Bwari on Easter Sunday, congratulating him on the recent elevation of his stool to a First Class traditional status.

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She described the elevation as well deserved, commending the monarch for his leadership and commitment to the welfare of his people. Adidi also sought his blessings and support for her political ambition.

In his response, the traditional ruler expressed appreciation for the visit and assured her of the palace’s support, noting that its doors remain open to her.

The aspirant also used the opportunity to distribute additional palliatives, including rice, vegetable oil, spaghetti, tomato paste, and sugar, to women in and around the palace.

Adidi, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), reiterated her commitment to transforming the constituency through people-oriented policies and inclusive development.