Reps Committee Grills MRS, EMADEB/ Brittania-U/Hyde/ AY Maikifi On Methanol Blended Petrol Importation

The House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) has commenced investigation into the importation of methanol-blended Premium Motor Spirit into the country.

The House of Representatives had on February 10, directed its Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) to probe all importations of PMS and other petroleum products from January till date.

These were some of the resolutions that stemmed from the motion of urgent public importance moved by the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno) on Thursday.

The probe followed the revelations by the Group Managing of the Nigerian National Petroluem Company Ltd, Mele Kyari, that the adulterated petrol was imported into the country by MRS, Emadeb/Hyde/AY Maikifi/Brittania-U Consortium, Oando and Duke Oil.

The objective of the probe is to unravel how the adulterated product was imported into the country.

The committee opened the probe on Tuesday by grilling two oil marketing companies. The companies are MRS and EMADEB/ Brittania-U/Hyde/ AY Maikifi consortium.

The committee is also expected to grill the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva and the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The National Association of Nigerian Students had on Monday demanded that those responsible for the importation of the methanol blended PMS into the country as named by the NNPC Ltd should be brought to book and made to pay for the cost of fixing the sabotage they orchestrated.

NANS, according to a communiqué released after its meeting in Sokoto,

stated, “The congress demanded that those responsible for the importation of bad PMS into the country as named by NNPC Ltd should be brought to book and made to pay for the cost of fixing the sabotage they orchestrated.

“Passed Vote of Confidence on Mr Mele Kyari the GMD of NNPC LTD for swift response and approach to the unfortunate incident of Adulterated fuel importation into the country which could have ordinarily caused more economic woe for Nigerians.

“Should the fuel scarcity subsist and those major marketers publicly listed as perpetrators of adulterated PMS importation are left unpunished, NANS will be left with no option but to add it to their list of immediate demand in subsequent mass action after the warning mass action of 28th February 2022, in the event that government and ASUU ignore the subtle request of Nigerian students to return back to active academic activities.”