Reps Condemn Tinubu’s Chartering Of Private Jet To Saudi Arabia, Move To Investigate Airworthiness Of Presidential Jets

The House of Representatives on Wednesday condemned President Bola Tinubu’s trip to Holland with a chartered jet despite the huge budget outlay for a large fleet of jets for the president.

The House then resolved to carry out a comprehensive investigation on the airworthiness and technical status of all the aircrafts in the Presidential Air Fleet including the professional competence of the engineers/technicians of the Fleet.

The House also resolved to invite the National Security Adviser, The Commandant of the Presidential Air Fleet and any other relevant officer(s) of government to give detailed explanations on why the Fleet is not operating at optimum capacity needed to guarantee presidential safety.

These resolutions of the House followed the adoption of a motion of urgent national importance moved at Plenary by a member representing Jere federal constituency in Borno State, Hon. Ahmed Satomi.

The motion “Need To Investigate the Airworthiness of all Aircrafts in the Presidential Air Fleet to forestall Unwarranted National Tragedy” is to proffer recommendations that will ensure lasting and sustainable solution to these incidents which has brought shame and embarrassment to the country.

In a lead debate, Hon. Satomi said he is alarmed that despite the heavy budget of the Presidential Air fleet, under the office of the national security adviser as appropriated yearly by the national assembly, the fleets are not being maintained.

The House further mandated its Committee on National Security and Intelligence to ensure compliance and report back within 4 weeks.