Reps Launch Probe Into $4.6bn Health Grants To Nigeria

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The House of Representatives has commenced an investigative hearing into the management of over $4.6 billion in grants received by Nigeria from the Global Fund and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) between 2021 and 2025.

The funds were provided to support the fight against HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), and malaria, as well as to strengthen the nation’s health systems.

The hearing, which was held in Abuja on Monday, was declared open by Speaker Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, represented by Deputy Chief Whip Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka.

Chairman of the House Committee on Infectious Diseases, Hon. Amobi Ogah, stated that the probe aims to ensure every dollar and naira spent is properly accounted for. “We cannot continue to receive grants that limit Nigeria’s control over the management. Any assistance given must allow Nigeria to manage these funds,” he said.

Ogah noted that despite billions spent combating infectious diseases, the country continues to face a heavy burden from HIV/AIDS, TB, and malaria. He emphasised that the committee will work closely with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) to ensure full accountability from all implementing partners and grant recipients.

The committee also announced plans to require all implementing partners to submit project plans to the National Assembly for review before disbursement of future grants.

Advertisement

“The era of spending Nigeria’s money without approval and accountability is over,” Ogah declared. He further revealed that the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) will be restructured under the proposed National Agency for the Control of AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria (NACATAM) to strengthen oversight of the three major infectious diseases.

The hearing, which included participation from the Coordinating Minister for Health, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, the Director-General of NACA, representatives of the Global Fund, USAID, civil society organisations, and anti-graft agencies, is aimed at enhancing transparency, accountability, and domestic ownership of Nigeria’s health programmes.

Minister Pate welcomed the probe, urging Nigeria to gradually assume greater responsibility for financing its health priorities as donor support declines. He noted that while foreign assistance has saved millions of lives, domestic health spending remains below the Abuja Declaration target of 15 per cent, highlighting the need for sustainable funding.

Abbas described the investigation as a demonstration of the National Assembly’s commitment to transparency in health funding, promising an evidence-based report on grant utilisation and its impact on public health.