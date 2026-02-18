Reps Leadership Turned Electoral Act Amendment Into APC Affair, Says Agbedi

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

A member of the House Committee on Electoral Affairs, Fred Agbedi, who represents Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency, Bayelsa state, has accused the leadership of the House of Representatives of turning deliberations on the Electoral Act Amendment into a partisan exercise and marginalising minority lawmakers.

Agbedi, a lawmaker elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, made the remarks on Tuesday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

He argued that the legislative process should accommodate dissenting voices, stressing that disruptions during plenary arose from what he described as the denial of members’ rights to be heard.

“In the lawmaking process, the people have their opinion. The beauty of democracy is that the majority will have their way while the minority will have their say.

“When you ignore members who raise points of order, that is what causes rowdiness. We all have equal rights, and when I speak, I am speaking for my people,” he said.

Agbedi further claimed that the debate initially cut across party lines but later became polarised when members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) were allegedly directed to vote as a bloc.

“At the beginning, there were no party lines; people believed the real-time transmission provision was good enough and reflected what Nigerians wanted.

“But when the majority party felt threatened, division was used, and APC members were called to one side of the House,” he said.

He maintained that the outcome of the process did not reflect public expectations, adding that both lawmakers and citizens were “defrauded” by the final position.

Agbedi’s comments came as protests entered a second day at the National Assembly Complex, where civil society groups and activists demanded that the amendment bill explicitly mandate real-time electronic transmission of election results to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) portal.

Demonstrators also called for the passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill.

Notable figures present included Human right activist, Omoyele Sowore, former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, Labour Party 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and human rights activist, Aisha Yesufu.

Security was heightened around the complex, with reports of tear gas being used to disperse crowds.

Inside the chamber, tensions flared during deliberations, with opposition lawmakers staging protests over the removal of the “real-time” transmission clause.

The Minority Caucus, led by Kingsley Chinda, criticised the decision, while Speaker Tajudeen Abbas presided over a heated voice vote.

Deputy Speaker representing Bende federal constituency, Benjamin Kalu later chaired proceedings during clause-by-clause consideration, and Majority Leader representing Owan west/east federal constituency, Julius Ihonvbere moved a motion for a closed-door session to restore order.

The House eventually passed the harmonised Electoral Act 2026, retaining provisions that allow manual collation where electronic transmission fails, a position the opposition says could open the door to manipulation.

Agbedi insisted that lawmakers must prioritise public confidence in the electoral process, warning that perceptions of exclusion could erode trust in future elections.

He also praised opposition lawmakers for their protest on the floor of the House saying the opposition really stood for Nigeria and its people.

“The Reps members were chanting as they staged a walk out of the House. It showed their displeasure.

“It couldn’t have led to that level but I say kudos to the opposition. They made me proud. They did their best. They stood for Nigeria and Nigerians, and for the right thing to be done.

“However, I think that chanting got to the point when the majority part, APC, decided to make it a party affair,” he said.

It would be recalled that members of the House of Representatives chanted “APC Ole,” following the adoption of Clause 60(3) of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.