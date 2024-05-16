Reps Move To Suspend Use Of Genetically Modified Crops Over Safety Concerns

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to suspend the use of new Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) in the country, saying recent introduction of genetically modified crops in Nigeria has raised serious questions mostly about safety.

The House resolution follows the adoption of a motion by Hon. Muktar Shagaya (APC-Kwara) at plenary on Thursday.

The House also recommended that all GMO introduction should be suspended pending the completion of a comprehensive investigation by the House Committee on Agricultural Production and Services and the findings made public.

Moving the motion, Hon. Shagaya explained that genetically modified crops, commonly referred to as GM Crops, are plants used for agricultural purposes whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering methods.

The lawmaker said that concerns have also been raised on regulatory oversight and the potential impact on the country’s biosafety and ecosystem following the introduction of GMO.

“Aware that genetically modified foods can be created to contain almost anything, including genes which have higher levels of toxicity and negative long-term effects on human health.

“Introducing these crops has led to public outcries, with serious concerns expressed about the potential risks these GM crops may pose to human health, environmental degradation, and food security.

“The National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has been accused of approving the introduction of GM crops into Nigeria without following due process and scientific protocols.

“Concerned that these GM crops are being introduced into Nigeria at a time when the said crops have been banned in several countries like France, Russia, Germany, China, India, and a host of other countries in Europe due to safety concerns,” he said.

The lawmaker said that the introduction of genetically modified crops could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s food security.

According to him, “The introduction of genetically modified crops could have far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s food security, potentially transferring control to foreign biotechnology companies which are

primarily driven by profit and cost reduction.”

He said that GMO crops’ long-term impact on human health remains uncertain, prompting precautionary measures due to potential health risks including cancer, antibiotic resistance, allergic reactions, and reproductive issues.

Shagaya said that there is a need to prioritise public health, biodiversity, and traditional farming practices due to uncertainties surrounding the long-term impact of GMOs on health, environment, and food security.

The House also urged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to cause the already introduced GM foods and crops in Nigeria to be properly labelled to safeguard consumers.

Deputy Speaker, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who presided over the plenary, mandated the Committee on Agricultural Production and Services to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the introduction of GMOs by NBMA.

Kalu also asked the committee to assess the potential health and environmental risks associated with genetically modified crops and report back within four weeks.

The House also mandated the Committee on Legislative Compliance to ensure compliance.