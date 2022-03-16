Reps Pass Motion To Give First-Class Graduates Automatic Employment

The House of Representatives has passed a motion seeking automatic employment for first-class graduates in Federal Government ministries and agencies.

The motion was passed on Wednesday during a plenary session presided over by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The motion moved by the member representing Ahiazu/Ezinitte Federal Constituency of Imo State, Martins Emeka Chinedu, enjoyed the strong backing of the Speaker.

The lawmakers, who noted that hundreds of first-class products graduate yearly without jobs, are considering sponsoring a bill to give a legal framework to motion.

They said the situation is responsible for the mass exodus of first-class graduates to foreign countries after their National Youth Service, “while the lower grades whose relations are connected, get the option of first refusal irrespective of the growing national concern to get the nation’s best brains aboard.”

The motion noted that, “…graduating in First-Class in any Institution of learning is an indication of a ” Grade A – brain”, as the journey to such feat is not only characterized by the smartness or intellect of the graduating student but riddled with challenges such as superlative effort, resilient hard work, determination, and irrepressible stress, with a strong will that showcases the inability to accept failure in all circumstances.”

It further reads: “…the lack of job opportunities for First-class graduates is not just a result of non-preparedness of graduates, since some lucky ones do get privileges for postgraduate scholarship awards; skip Master’s Degree to Ph.D., or get instant job opportunities, as some Universities are magnanimous to award their first-class graduands with automatic employment to become assistant lecturers, student lecturers and so on, in their specific fields of learning.

“Concerned that same job opportunities are not obtainable for First-class graduates in the Ministries Department and Agencies and parastatals, who are by their position as government agencies, saddled with the responsibilities of driving the country’s economic and Infrastructural development.

“Also concerned that Nigeria’s inability to leave the status of a “developing nation”, may not be unconnected with the insensitivity and lack of political will of the ruling class and policymakers to introduce a reward system in a way that the best brains will automatically occupy important positions according to their area of competence.”

According to the motion, research has shown that the country has continued to give away its best brains to other countries “who by their robust policies on a value system, reward diligence and excellence, as evidenced in the way and manner that Nigeria has continued to export her highly-rated professionals such as Medical Doctors and Nurses, who were unable to get jobs within the Country after graduation.”

Chinedu, who moved the motion, said a recent report by higher education data experts (QS) showed that “the single biggest factor that students consider in Countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, France, Australia, China, Canada, when choosing a University, is their chance of landing a good job the Country offers when they complete their course; Believes that First-class graduates are mostly needed in all fields of human endeavour, especially in Nigeria, where they can contribute in their areas of competence such as economic planning, manufacturing; small and medium scale enterprise, engineering and Infrastructure, etc.”

He further held that offering automatic jobs to first-class products will encourage them to stay back and maximise their potential for the development of the country.