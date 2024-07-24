Reps Quiz Festus Keyamo Over Infrastructure Decay, Safety Standards At Airports

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The House Committee on Aviation has quizzed the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, over the level of decay of infrastructures at the nation’s local and international airports.

Rep. Abdullah Garba, Chairman, the Chairman of the House Committee grilled the Minister during an interface meeting of the Committee with the minister and other officials of the Ministry of Aviation in Abuja.

He said that the state of infrastructures at the various local and international airports was worrisome and needed an urgent government intervention.

The lawmaker also stated that the safety of personnel and stakeholders at the nation’s airports could be overemphasized.

He added that the major assignment of the committee was to help in identifying the equipment and other items needed to revitalise the aviation sector.

Speaking, Keyamo said that the level of infrastructural decay at the nation’s airports was a serious issue of concern to the ministry.

He also pointed out that what the ministry needed and is currently doing is a safety assessment within the industry.as well as an international audit by International Civil Aviation Authority ICAO.

He however assured the House Committee that the ministry was compiling a list of requirements/equipments for upgrade and safety standards requirements to bring all the nation’s airports to international safety standards.

On the award of contracts by the ministry, he informed the House Committee that most of the contracts awarded by the ministry are still ongoing projects.

The House Committee Chairman and other invited stakeholders later resolved into an executive session to address the issues of concern to the lawmakers.