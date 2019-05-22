Reps Rejects Police Reform Bill

A month after the Senate passed the Police reform bill, the House of Representatives has rejected it.

The Senate had on April 17 passed the bill following the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Police Affairs.

The bill which was rejected today at plenary seeks to repeal the Police Act of 2004 as it would “provide for the framework for the police service” as well as ensure partnership between the police and communities.

Advertisement

According to reports the provisions of the bill include: Establishment of a police fund; a fine of N100,000 or six months imprisonment for anyone who assaults a police officer, obstructs or resists a police officer; fine of N20,000 or three months imprisonment for officers caught taking liquor or intoxicating substance while on duty; establishment of community police forum.

There were arguments that the provisions of the bill are inconsistent with the 1999 constitution by the lawmakers.

According to the Chairman, House Committee on Police Affairs, Abubakar lawal, though the changes to the police act are long overdue, the bill is inconsistent with the constitution.

Advertisement

“Unless we amend the constitution, we cannot implement the bill. The bill also proposed the reduction of the number of DIGs, are we moving forward or backward? The bill is also referring to the Police as police force which is against the constitution,” he said.

Arguing in similar vein, Deputy Speaker, Lasun Yusuf, deputy speaker said the bill will “further complicate things.”

Advertisement

“Most of the provisions of this bill are against the constitution. This bill is complicating matters. How can we talk about consultation with the governor when the commissioners of police are not answerable to the governors,” he said.

Tobi Okechukwu from Enugu state said the major reform needed in the Nigeria force is the establishment of state police.

According to him, “the present structure is defective. The governors have all agreed that there is a need for state police. Judging by the crime rate, we need to consider the structure of the police. When you take an Anambra man to Borno, it will take him time to adjust.”

Mohammed Monguno from Borno state, however, argued in favour of the bill. He said it will bring the standard operating procedure of police up to the level of international best practices.

The Speaker, Yakubu Dogara subsequently put the bill to vote and it was voted against.