Reps’ S/East Caucus Eulogises Former Minister Onu, Eze For Projecting Positive Image Of Ndigbo

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

South East Caucus in the House of Representatives has eulogised the first civilian governor of Abia State and former minister of science and technology, late Ogbonnaya Onu, saying he made Ndi Igbo of the South East proud in public service.

The same glowing tribute was also paid to the former spokesman of the Senate, Senator Ayogu Eze who the caucus said projected the image of the Ndi Igbo positively.

Advertisement

The caucus represented by the Deputy Speaker of the House Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu led its members and other prominent personalities and members of the Peace In South East Project (PISE-P) to the Abuja homes of the fallen leaders on separate condolence visits.

Speaking at One’s home, the deputy speaker described the late minister as a decent, gentleman, who lived an exemplary life, recalling that he projected the integrity of Ndi Igbo.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker, Levinus Nwabughiogu partly reads, “The caucus will push for the immortalisation of Onu in Igbo land through avenues such as Ogbonnaya Onu Lecture Series and Ogbonnaya Onu Leadership Awards.

“Though we would have loved the former governor to tarry a while on earth, it was ultimately the Will of God to call him to rest at this time, as no one can question the Almighty.

Advertisement

“It is with heavy hearts, grief and sorrow that we came. It would have been nice if we had come to celebrate but God knows the best. He is the Giver of life. He’s a jealous God, I believe it was God that called him.

“It is with respect, love and unity that we came to pay the last respect to our foremost leader that projected the integrity of Ndi Igbo. From the beginning to the end, he lived an exemplary life. He was a gentleman to the core, a very decent man.

“He earned his great respect from us. We have never gone on a condolence visit like this, in this number. We grieve with you. It touches me.

“I came here when I wanted to run for this office. He gave me his blessings. Incidentally, God has called him. He had gone to join father Abraham and others. The Bible says in all things, give thanks to God. Take heart. It is a loss for all of us.

“I remember his speech at the last convention. He said let it be on record. He made that point and it entered into the records.

Advertisement

“But we are glad he has raised soldiers in the leadership space. And I am one of them. One day, the dreams of our forefathers will come true and we will celebrate him. He is one of the Generals.

“I promise you that we are together in the South East caucus and we will support you. You will not be ashamed. He has given birth to sons and these sons will not forget you.

“We want to be a part of the burial committee so that we can make our input. We will reach out to our leaders. He lived a good life. But God called him. We will display our love for him through this burial and we will find a way to immortalise him in Igboland.

“In the Hall of Fame of the Peace In South East Project, his picture will be there. We will be considering Ogbonnaya Onu lecture series, Ogbonnaya Onu leadership award, all to immortalise him so that generations will continue to remember him.”

Similarly, at the Abuja home of late Senator Ayogu Eze who represented Enugu North Senatorial District from 2007 to 2015, Kalu who also spoke on behalf of the Caucus assured the deceased wife, Mrs. Nkechi Ayogu-Eze of their support.

He described the late Eze as a distinguished personality.

Advertisement

“He distinguished himself. He respected himself. He had integrity. We can’t question God.

“Your husband had a clean record. We want to identify with such a man. May this not happen again. When next we come, it will be for a celebration. But I think God needed him more. He confessed Christ even before he died.

“We are behind you. Please, during the planning of the burial ceremony, include some members of the parliament in the committee.

“We would like to be a part of the committee so that we can make our contributions in honour of our colleague. Let us show some solidarity. This also touches on the Senators from the South East.

“Let us see what we can do beyond the burial for the good of his works and the good image of Ndi Igbo that he projected.”

God will heal your heart beyond the words of men. There is still balm in Gilead. May God bring the comforter. We have no fear that you will hold the family firm. May the Lord shield you”, Kalu prayed.

Both men died recently in Abuja.