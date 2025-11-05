Reps Seek Full Implementation Of 2024, 2025 Projects

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The House of Representatives has urged the executive arm to implement all capital projects outlined in the 2024 and 2025 budgets.

The National Assembly approved ₦59.99tn for the 2025 national budget.

The call for full implementation of the two budgets was made in the backdrop of President Bola Tinubu request for fresh N1.15tn domestic borrowing, which is being processed in the two chambers of the legislative house.

The lawmakers expressed concern over a protest by indigenous contractors who blocked the main entrance to the Assembly complex on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The contractors were protesting non payment for projects executed on behalf of the federal government and its MDAs.

The legislators urged the executive arm to release funds to pay the contractors without further delay.

Advertisement

In a related development, Senator Ita Enang has accused the Federal Government of using revenue from the 2025 budget to fund aspects of the 2024 budget.

Enang, who spoke with reporters on Wednesday, to said 2024 projects ought to have been rolled into budgetary provisions of the 2025 fiscal year.

The lawmaker said it’s inappropriate for the Finance Ministry to allow such overlap.

He said, “Each year’s revenue should fund that year’s expenditure. Projects not completed in 2024 should have been rolled over and captured in the 2025 budgetary provisions.

“The reality is that the federal government does not have enough money to fund its responsibilities which is making it to borrow money for budget deficit funding.

Advertisement

“But the year of budget implementation and revenue generation supposed to have been the same.”

According to him, the borrowing plans of the federal government are in order, particularly those meant for funding budget deficits.

“To my knowledge, every budget — including those of 2024 and 2025 — has always contained a deficit, and provisions for borrowing to fund that deficit. So, the current borrowings were anticipated in the Appropriation Act,” he said.

The Akwa Ibom-born politician decried the gale of defection of opposition lawmakers in the National Assembly and many state assemblies to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The APC chieftain said such defections could turn Nigeria into a one party state, which he said would not be in the interest of democracy.

“Nigeria is not becoming a one-party state by any machination of the APC or the Tinubu administration. It is happening because other political parties have failed to survive as true institutions.

Advertisement

“Most of them exist for a week or two in the news and disappear. Some collapsed under internal disputes; others are bought about by court orders.

“So, what party do you expect people to belong to? Naturally, they gravitate toward the one that is functional.

“My only concern is the status of members of the National Assembly and state assemblies who defected without any divisions in their parties.

“The constitution is clear: if there is no court-declared division, and you leave your party, you lose your seat — whether it is formally declared vacant or not.

“The Supreme Court has affirmed that such defectors must even refund all salaries and allowances collected after defection,” he said.