Some hours after the All Progressives Congress, APC endorsed the Majority Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila for the position of Speaker, House of Representatives, another member of the House, John Dyegh has declared his intention to vie for same office.

Dyegh who represents Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue State on the platform of the APC at the house made his declaration today in Abuja.

The APC had yesterday, Tuesday during a dinner hosted by President Muhammadu Buhari for members-elect zoned the seat of speaker to South-West geo-political zone where Mr. Gbajabiamila hails from.

During the dinner the position of the deputy speaker was also zoned to North-Central.

In his declaration speech, Dyegh alleged that the North-Central geopolitical zone had been marginalised in the leadership of the House since 1999.

He promised to work towards extending the tenure of lawmakers from 4 years to 6 years through constitutional amendment.

While promising to deepen oversight processes of the national assembly to ensure value for money and project performance by MDAs, Dyegh also promised to promote legislative measures and laws that will promote and engender national unity.

Another aspirant from Niger State, Mr Mohammed Bago, had also said aspirants from the zone would reconsider their agitation only if the APC zoned the speakership seat to another zone apart from the South-West.

So far Representatives Ngozi Onyejeocha, Chike Okafor, Ahmed Wase and Abdulrazak Namdas have all declared their intension to run for the position of speaker.