Reps To Probe Tenure Of Former PenCom DG, Chinelo Anohu-Amazu

The House of Representatives joint committee on Public Procurement and Pension has resolved to probe the tenure of Mrs Chinelo Anohu-Amazu, the immediate past Director-General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom), for alleged “abuse, breach and violation of the Public Procurement Act, 2007”.

The House committee on Wednesday notified PenCom of its resolve to probe activities of the Commission from October 2014 to March 2017.

Anohu-Amazu had presided over PenCom’s affairs as substantive DG and Chief Executive Officer from 14 December 2014 to 21 April 2017. She was removed by President Muhammadu Buhari due to alleged issues bordering on her stewardship in the Commission. Prior to her appointment and removal as PenCom DG, she had served as acting Director General and Commissioner Administration in the Commission.

The committee says it will probe procurements conducted by PenCom with select companies under Anohu-Amazu’s tenure.

THE WHISTLER sighted a letter inviting the current Director-General of Pencom, Mrs. Aisha Dahir-Umar, to a public hearing to “submit a Memorandum/Position Paper and appear in person” for the public hearing at 10 a.m. on May 14, 2019, at the new building National Assembly Complex in Abuja.

The letter read partly, “In line with Referral/Resolution HR.187/05/2018 of 28th May, 2019, the House Committee on Public Procurement shall be holding a pub;ic hearing in respect to the above investigation and has listed procurements conducted by the National Pension Commission for the above duration with companies listed in the advert for the public hearing. In light of the above, the Director General of the National Pension Commission is hereby invited to submit a Memorandum/Position Paper and appear in person at the Investigative Public Hearing.”

The letter was signed by Hon. Oluwole Oke and Hon. Hassan Shekarau Adamu who are respective chairmen of the joint House committee.

The probe of Anohu-Amazu’s tenure is coming amid an ongoing probe into the activities of PenCom from April 2017 to date by the House of Reps Pension Ad-hoc Committee.