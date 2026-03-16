Republic Of Congo Votes To Extend Current President’s 42-Year Rule

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The Republic of Congo began counting ballots after citizens voted in a presidential election that is expected to keep President Denis Sassou N’Guesso in power for a fifth consecutive term. Official results are expected within two weeks.

Sassou N’Guesso, 82, has dominated Congolese politics for more than four decades, first coming to power in 1979.

He briefly stepped aside in the early 1990s before returning to the presidency following a short civil conflict in 1997.

A 2015 constitutional amendment removed age and term limits, clearing the way for him to run again.

Voter turnout appeared low, as many citizens expressed skepticism that the election could produce a change in leadership.

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Opposition parties largely boycotted the vote, citing concerns over unfair practices, while six other candidates challenged Sassou N’Guesso. Analysts say none posed a serious threat to the incumbent.

Election day saw widespread internet shutdowns and restricted movement in Brazzaville, a measure that has been common in past elections.

Campaigning highlighted the gap between the president and his challengers, with roads in the capital adorned with his images and slogans.

The country faces significant economic challenges, including a high national debt, rising unemployment among young people, and persistent poverty.

More than half of the Republic of Congo’s roughly 5.7 million citizens live below the poverty line, with nearly half of the population under 18.

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Sassou N’Guesso’s long tenure places him among Africa’s most enduring leaders, alongside Cameroon’s Paul Biya and Equatorial Guinea’s Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo.

The 2026 election continues a regional pattern of octogenarian leaders holding onto power.