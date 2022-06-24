Republican Senator Lauds US Supreme Court’s ‘Historic’ Ban On Abortion

Senator Mitch McConnell, the United State’s Senate Majority leader, has praised the Supreme Court for declaring a ban on abortion.

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday ruled that abortion is no more a federal constitutional right.

CNN reports that the apex court held that ” abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.”

The apex court struck out a 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling which recognized a

abortion as constitutional right across the nation.

“Its reasoning was exceptionally weak, and the decision has had damaging consequences. And far from bringing about a national settlement of the abortion issue, Roe and Casey have enflamed debate and deepened division,” the court said.

Issues of abortion has different interpretation across states in the US based on legislation passed by lawmakers.

Reacting, the Republican senator described the ruling as a victory for Americans.

“Millions of Americans have spent half a century praying, marching, and working toward today’s historic victories for the rule of law and for innocent life. I have been proud to stand with them throughout our long journey and I share their joy today.”