Rescue Of Chibok Girls ‘Could Happen Anytime’ – Garba Shehu

More than four years since their abduction, the Presidency has assured that it has not given up on effort to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls, insisting that negotiations will yield breakthrough soon.

Presidential Senior Media Assistant, Garba Shehu, reassured parents and all concerned citizens that the missing students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, remain constantly on the minds of government as they are always on the minds of their parents.

The Presidency gave assurances that the release of the remaining Chibok girls is still work in progress.

The statement added: “No one is giving up hope here. Efforts to secure their release through various channels and activities of the security and intelligence agencies remain on course.

“The recent decisive push by the military against the terrorists gives hope that a breakthrough is possible and could happen anytime soon.”

The Presidency called for support, understanding and prayers for the military “as they discharge their historic mandate to quickly finish off the insurgency war and free all citizens held hostage.”