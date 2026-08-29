Resident Doctors Decry Manpower Shortage At LAUTECH

The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, Oyo State, has raised concern over worsening manpower shortages at the hospital, warning of their implications for specialist training and patient care.

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) also urged the Oyo State Government to urgently address the manpower, welfare and working-condition issues confronting doctors at the institution.

In a statement on Friday, NARD said several resident doctors had left the institution in recent months without replacement, while doctors who completed their residency training had also not been replaced.

It said the situation was particularly concerning in critical specialities, including Anaesthesia, Chemical Pathology and Haematology, which it said were reportedly without resident doctors.

NARD said the manpower shortage was affecting specialist training, service delivery and patient care, while outstanding financial and welfare entitlements of its members remained unresolved.

The association listed the payment of outstanding minimum wage arrears, promotion and accoutrement allowance arrears, implementation of the approved new professional allowance for doctors, and release of the Medical Residency Training Fund among its demands.

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It also demanded the renovation and improvement of call rooms and on-call facilities, as well as the immediate implementation and enforcement of appropriate work-hour regulations to curb excessive duty schedules and burnout.

The LAUTECH ARD suspended its earlier industrial action on June 27, 2026, following an eight-week grace period granted to allow the authorities to resolve the issues raised by the doctors.

However, NARD warned that the doctors’ continued patience should not be interpreted as acceptance of the situation.

“Patience must not be mistaken for acceptance of prolonged neglect,” NARD said, describing the outstanding demands as “legitimate welfare and workplace concerns”.

The association urged the Oyo State Government to urgently engage with the resident doctors and resolve the outstanding issues before the expiration of the ultimatum on August 28, 2026.

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It warned that failure to address the manpower and welfare concerns could further undermine specialist training and healthcare delivery at the teaching hospital.