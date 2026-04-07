Resident Doctors Suspend Nationwide Strike

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The Association of Resident Doctors (ARD), University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, will resume work at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday following the suspension of the nationwide strike by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

ARD UCH President, Dr Uthman Adedeji, disclosed this on Tuesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan, confirming compliance with the national directive.

NARD had earlier directed its members nationwide to embark on an indefinite strike over the Federal Government’s failure to address its demands.

The demands include immediate reversal of the revised Professional Allowance, payment of outstanding promotion and salary arrears, and prompt disbursement of the 2026 Medical Residency Training Fund (MRTF), among others.

Adedeji said the strike was suspended after an Extraordinary National Executive Council meeting, during which NARD directed members nationwide, including those at UCH, to resume duties at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

He explained that the decision followed the Federal Government’s reversal of its stance on the revised professional allowance and a commitment to address other outstanding issues raised by the association.

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He said that no new patients would be admitted at UCH until Wednesday morning, as doctors would use the period to properly hand over patients currently on admission to consultants. According to him, patients who are stable will be discharged, while no new cases, including emergencies, will be accepted until full services resume at the scheduled time.

Adedeji added that some doctors might be granted additional time to manage critically ill patients beyond the handover window, subject to approval from the association’s leadership.

He reiterated the association’s commitment to patient care and urged the Federal Government to urgently address the demands of NARD to prevent further disruption in the health sector.