Resident Doctors Suspend Strike, Issue Fresh 4-Week Deadline

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has suspended its indefinite strike, 29 days after the industrial action began on Nov. 1.

NARD National President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, announced the suspension on Saturday via his X handle @mohagirei, after an extraordinary National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the association.

Suleiman said the decision followed “a series of conciliatory meetings” with the Federal Government.

This, he said, culminated in the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which outlined the status of the association’s 19-point demands.

He explained that among the outstanding issues was the payment of promotion arrears.

Suleiman also said that compilation of the arrears by Chief Medical Directors and Managing Directors had not been completed, although a four-week deadline had been set for payment.

He added that salary arrears were also expected to be cleared within four weeks in line with the agreement reached.

On the specialist allowance, Suleiman stated that the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF)had already issued a clear directive.

He also said the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission was expected to take necessary steps toward its implementation.

The NARD leader also noted that the committee report on the “Lokoja Five”—resident doctors disengaged from the Federal Teaching Hospital, Lokoja—recommended their reabsorption.

Suleiman said this was expected to be fully implemented within two weeks.

He said the MoU further stated that NARD and the Federal Government were finalising processes for addressing failed or omitted payments relating to the 25/35 per cent review and accoutrement allowance.

He said lists of residents due for upgrade were still being awaited from centre leaders to allow completion of the upgrade process, adding that the Post-Assessment Tool (PAT) had been released.

Suleiman stated that the issue of skipping and entry level placement had been resolved following a directive from the OHCSF, while all outstanding matters relating to house officers had also been settled.

He added that an interim directive had been issued to CMDs and MDs to stop what the association described as “obnoxious clauses” in locum engagements.

According to him, an advisory had been sent to health facility heads to limit excessive call duties and ensure adequate breaks for doctors.

He said committees set up to review the locum policy and regulate work hours were expected to produce comprehensive policy documents within two months.

Suleiman added that the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) process would continue as soon as possible, while the discussion on consultant cadre for other health professionals would form part of that engagement.

He added the special pensions committee was also expected to resume its sittings.

Suleiman said the NEC resolved to suspend the strike for four weeks “to allow room and show this uncommon gesture while we follow up implementation.

“Progress has been made, significantly, and this is simply because of the efforts and convictions of NARDites across the country.

“Mistakes have also been made. Kindly rest those mistakes solely on my shoulders as president.”

He added that the next phase would involve sustained engagement with Nigerians and the Federal Government during the four-week window.

“Failure to ensure the full implementation of the above A, B, C, D, will mean the lifting of the suspension on the strike action by NEC and the resumption of the strike.

“The countdown for the four weeks shall start on Monday and shall be a daily reminder to Nigerians and the Federal Government to adequately use this ‘four weeks window’ justly and fully,” he said.

The strike commenced on November 1 over unpaid arrears, stalled promotions, allowances, staffing gaps and other welfare-related grievances.