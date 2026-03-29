Residents Displaced As Rainstorm Damages Homes, Businesses In Osun

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A heavy rainstorm on Saturday evening wreaked havoc in parts of Osogbo, the Osun State capital, destroying buildings, disrupting traffic and displacing residents.

The storm, accompanied by strong winds, tore off the roofs of residential, religious, and commercial buildings in several parts of the city, including Testing Ground, Oke Oniti, Awosuru, Gbongan Road, and Oke Baale.

Residents affected by the incident were seen salvaging their belongings on Sunday as repair work commenced on damaged structures.

Rainstorm Damages

The rainstorm also disrupted traffic along the busy Osogbo–Gbongan Road after a billboard collapsed onto the road. The obstruction was, however, later cleared.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Ademola Adeleke sympathised with the victims and promised government support for those affected.

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In a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, the governor described the destruction caused by the rainstorm as “sad” and “unfortunate.”

“On behalf of the Government and good people of my state, I sincerely sympathise with the victims of the heavy rainstorms occasioned by devastating downpour this evening Saturday, 28th day of March, 2026 in Osogbo and its adjourning communities,” Adeleke said.

He added that his administration would work through the Osun State Emergency Management Agency to assess the damage and provide relief to victims.

“I feel deeply touched and alarmed by the incident and my administration, will, no doubt, put in place, everything morally and officially possible through Osun State Emergency Management Agency (OSEMA) with a view to offsetting the attendant losses incurred by the victims in Osogbo and other communities affected by such unfortunate developments,” he said.

The governor also directed the Ministry of Works to immediately clear affected roads and motorways to prevent further accidents.

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Adeleke blamed the increasing frequency of such disasters on climate change and urged residents to adopt measures that could reduce environmental risks.

He encouraged tree planting and cautioned against indiscriminate felling of trees.

Also reacting, the Office of the Director-General and Special Envoy of the Governor on Climate Change and Renewable Energy said the rainstorm affected several other areas, including Aregbe Junction, Oke-Fia, Ogo-Oluwa and Osogbo Grammar School.

The office said houses, billboards, fences, electric poles, kiosks and other infrastructure were impacted by the storm, though no lives were lost.

In a statement signed by the Director-General and Special Envoy, Prof. Chinwe Obuaku, the government linked the incident to intense rainfall and strong winds, which it said were consistent with the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency.

According to the statement, the forecast had warned of increased rainfall variability, early-season storms and elevated temperatures across the South-West.

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The government said it had already begun some pre-emptive measures ahead of the rainy season, including climate risk advisories, drainage maintenance planning, identification of flood-prone areas and stakeholder engagement across relevant agencies.

It added that additional measures had now been activated in response to the storm, including rapid damage assessment, debris clearance, accelerated drainage desilting, safety audits of public infrastructure and enhanced early warning systems.

“Preliminary assessments indicate that the incident was caused by a combination of intense rainfall and strong winds – conditions that align with the 2026 Seasonal Climate Prediction issued by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), which highlights increased rainfall variability, early-season storms, and elevated temperatures across the South-West region.

“It is important to note that prior to this event, the Osun State Government – guided by NiMet projections, had already initiated a number of proactive measures to mitigate anticipated climate risks,” the statement read.

The government also urged residents to avoid dumping refuse in drainage channels, report blocked drains and fallen infrastructure, comply with environmental regulations and take safety precautions during periods of heavy rainfall and storms.