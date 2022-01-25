Residents Flee Community As Hoodlums Set Ogun Monarch, Friends Ablaze

Residents of Agodo town near Papalanto in Ewekoro Local Government Area of Ogun State have fled the community following the gruesome killing of the monarch of the town and his three friends by some hoodlums.

The Alagodo of Agodo, Oba Ayinde Odetola, and his three friends were on Monday killed and their corpses were reportedly burnt to ashes together with his car.

The monarch and his friends were reportedly attacked at around 11am by hoodlums suspected to be indigenes of the town over chieftaincy tussle.

The Alake of Egbaland , Oba Michael Gbadebo, was said to have installed Oba Odetola as the Alagodo but the majority of the people of Agodo who are mostly Owu were said to have opposed the installation.

They were said to have kicked against the move because Agodo is believed to be under the authority of Owu kingdom and not Ake.

A sibling of the slain monarch, Adenike Akintade, who was grief- stricken said the monarch’s younger brother was killed some months before the Monday gruesome killings.

She said “I had just been discharged from hospital early this morning, only to start mourning the brutal assassination of my brother by 11am.

“Oba Odetola lost his younger brother to the imbroglio some months ago; the young man was butchered by the so-called hoodlums. Today, Kabiesi is no more, what a world!”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ogun State Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident when contacted.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Bankole; and the Special Security Adviser to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Mr Olusola Subair, visited the town for an on-the-spot assessment of the situation.

He said, “Yes, we are aware. The CP has gone to the place. The villagers had left the village before we got there.

“The CP has directed the Homicide Section to take over the case and investigate the matter.

“Only one person was burnt. We don’t know if he is an Oba or not.”