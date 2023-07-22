Residents Sacked, Travelers Stranded As Flood Ravages Osun Community

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Residents of Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government Area of Osun State, are counting losses after flash floods ravaged the community on Saturday.

A visit by THE WHISTLER to the community revealed that several properties were destroyed while roads in the community were taken over by flood.

Affected areas in the community include Mateba, Naira and Kobo, Atoto, Fulani, Osun State University Road, Oja-Ale, Owode and Oja-Ale, among others.

Heavy rain started around 7:56 am on Saturday and lasted for about four hours, leading to the flash flood.

Residents who own houses and shops were sacked from their properties as the areas were submerged by flood.

Travelers plying the Gbongan/Ikire/Ibadan express road were also stranded as the flood prevented them from accessing the road.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps(NSCDD), Kehinde Adeleke, confirmed the incident.

She explained that, “Ikire and its environs witnessed a heavy and continuous downpour of rainfall in the early hour of today 22nd, July,2023 which lasted for a good four hours. Major and minor roads were blocked within the town. Motorists were affected because of flooding.”