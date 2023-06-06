Residents Who Labelled Osun Speaker ‘Fraudster Wanted By FBI’ Remanded In Prison

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

An Osun State Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday ordered that two social media users should be remanded in Correctional Facility for allegedly defaming the newly elected Speaker of Osun State Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

The two defendants; 34-year-old Ajibola Fawale and 28-year-old Babatunde Ajiboye, were arraigned before the court for conspiring to defame Egbedun as a fraudster declared wanted by EFCC and FBI.

The duo were dragged before the court on two counts of conspiracy and defamation.

The police prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, said Fawale and Ajiboye on June 2nd, 2023, at 7 AM falsely posted on social media that Egbedun is a fraudster, thereby exposing him to hatred or ridicule, or doing damage to his profession or trade/reputation.

Idoko informed the court that the offences are contrary to Sections 517, 373, 375 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. Il Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.

However, the two pleaded not guilty to the two count charges and their counsel, Oluwabusayo Ebo and Taiwo Awokunle, urged the court to admit them to bail on the most liberal terms.

The presiding magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilare, ordered that they should be remanded in a Correctional Facility and adjourned the matter to June 9, 2023 for ruling on the bail application.