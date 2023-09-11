‘Resign If You Are Not Ready To Work’—Wike Blasts FCDA Officials For Presenting Faulty Microphone During Road Project Flag-Off

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has blasted some government officials of the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) for a serious breach that occurred during a public event.

THE WHISTLER correspondents who was at the event on Monday observed that there was a challenge with the public address system at a ceremony organized by the FCDA for the flag-off of the rehabilitation of existing roads in which Wike was in attendance.

Following the development, the Minister publicly lambasted the FCDA officials, stating that such should never happen again.

He added that if the officials are not capable of doing their jobs, they should simply resign.

After the protocols and greetings, the former Rivers State Governor said, “First of all let me express my displeasure to FCDA. It is unfortunate and that is why FCT is where it is if ordinary microphone… You can not arrange ordinary microphone to work, how will FCT work? It can’t work.”

“It is a shame at this level.Allow me warn all those who are concerned, this will be the last time I will appear in a public function and I get this embarrassment. This should be the last time, it wouldn’t happen again, it would never happen again.

“If you don’t want to work, you leave. So I just want to say that.”