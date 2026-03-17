Resign Now, Tinubu Tells Minister, Others Seeking Elective Positions

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President Bola Tinubu has directed all political appointees under his administration vying to contest elective offices in the 2027 elections to resign before March 31.

The head of information and public relations at the office of the secretary to the government of the federation (OSGF), Dewan Goshit, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

Goshit said the president’s decision is in line with section 88(1) of the Electoral Act 2026 and the timetable released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for party primaries ahead of the 2027 polls.

He also stated that the directive applies to all categories of presidential political appointees seeking to participate in party primaries or contest for any elective office.

The directive comes as preparations intensify for the 2027 general elections following the release of the electoral timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

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Nigerian electoral laws require political appointees seeking elective offices to step down before participating in party primaries to prevent abuse of office and ensure fairness in the political process under the administration of Tinubu.

According to the statement, those affected include ministers ministers of state, special advisers to the president, senior special assistants, special assistants, personal assistants, directors-general, and chief executive officers of federal government parastatals, agencies, commissions and government-owned companies, as well as other political appointees of the president.

The statement further stated that all affected officials are required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not later than March 31, 2026.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed all political appointees under his administration who intend to contest elective offices in the forthcoming 2027 general elections to resign their appointments on or before March 31, 2026,” the statement reads.

“In a circular signed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, which was issued by the Permanent Secretary General Services Office, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, the resignation requirement applies to all categories of presidential political appointees who wish to participate in the forthcoming party primaries or seek nomination for any elective office, which include the following: Honourable Ministers, Honourable Ministers of State, Special Advisers to the President, Senior Special Assistants to the President, Special Assistants the President, Personal Assistants to the President, All Directors-General, and Chief Executive Officers of Federal Government Parastatals, Agencies, Commissions, and Government-owned Companies, as well as all Other Political Appointees of the President.

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“Accordingly, all affected officials are required to submit their formal resignation letters through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation not later than March 31, 2026. ”

Tinubu said the measure was necessary to ensure compliance with electoral laws, uphold transparency in the political process, and promote a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the elections.

He, however, urged all concerned officials to take note of the directive and ensure strict compliance, reaffirming his administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting credible electoral processes in Nigeria.

“President Tinubu emphasised that the measure is necessary to ensure full compliance with electoral laws, uphold transparency in the political process, and promote a level playing field for all aspirants ahead of the elections.

“He urged all concerned officials to take note of this directive and ensure strict compliance, reaffirming the administration’s commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and promoting credible electoral processes in Nigeria,” the statement added.