Response To A Cryptic Outcry On Ukwa Land

207 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Ah, the internet. A glorious platform where voices, both reasoned and unhinged, can find their audience. Today, we find ourselves faced with the latter, a curious specimen of online angst whose recent outburst demands a response, not just for the sake of amusement, but also as a guide for others who might find themselves similarly lost in the labyrinth of self-importance.

Let us first look at the core grievance: the perceived injustice against Ukwa West LGA.

Advertisement

While it’s understandable to feel slighted when others are seemingly favoured, resorting to public displays of emotional distress and inflammatory accusations is not the path to resolution. Instead, a more productive approach would involve engaging in constructive dialogue with relevant authorities, presenting a case rooted in logic and evidence rather than theatrics.

Resorting to accusations of defamation and cyberstalking without any concrete evidence undermines the credibility and detracts from the intended message.

Similarly, invoking threats of self-harm and death on social media is not only insensitive but also detrimental to any constructive dialogue that might arise.

It’s important to remember that effective communication relies on clear, concise, and objective language. Regardless of its passion, ranting often obscures the message and alienates potential allies. Instead of resorting to grandiose statements, consider presenting concerns in a factual, well-organized manner.

Advertisement

While acknowledging the need for greater representation is crucial, remember that Ukwa West is not an isolated entity within Abia State. Engaging in divisive rhetoric that pits Ukwa against other regions only hinders progress and perpetuates the very problems they seek to address.

While naysayers were busy captivating the internet with their dramatic outpourings, Governor Alex Otti has been busy doing something far more impactful – laying the foundation for a brighter future for the beloved Ukwa West LGA and, indeed, the entire state of Abia.

Yes, you heard that right! Governor Otti has officially begun construction on the Abia Industrial Innovation Park (AIIP) in the town of Owaza. This historic project, far from neglecting Ukwa West, promises to unlock its immense economic potential and create a wave of positive change across the state.

While they are yet clinging to their tears? Let me dry them with the facts. This project promises to provide over ten thousand direct and indirect jobs to fellow Abians, injecting much-needed lifeblood into the local economy.

Adding to this momentum is the proposed seaport in Owazza, Ukwa West LGA. This ambitious project promises to be a catalyst for economic growth throughout the Southeast. By facilitating trade, attracting investments, and creating job opportunities, the seaport will contribute to balanced regional development, spreading economic benefits across the region.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Governor Otti’s government has also pledged to establish a modular refinery in Abia, adding another crucial element to the state’s economic development strategy. This project will contribute to energy security, harness the region’s oil and gas resources, create jobs and create new opportunities for local businesses.

A closer look reveals that Governor Otti has appointed numerous individuals from Ukwa Land to key positions within his administration demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and empowering the region.

Notable Appointees from Ukwa Land:

Ven. Joshua Onyeike of Ukwa West: General Manager of Abia State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ASOPADEC)

Mr Philemon Ogbonna of Ukwa West: Commissioner for Environment

Mr Okey Kanu of Ukwa East: Commissioner for Information and Culture

Pastor Dike Nwankwo of Ukwa West: Director General, Abia State Orientation Agency

Dr. George Chidozie of Ukwa East: Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties

This appointment, along with the placement of other Ukwa indigenes in key positions within various agencies, demonstrates the administration’s commitment to inclusivity and empowering the region.

These concrete developments stand in stark contrast to the concerns expressed by the Mr Stanford Ubani. They represent a tangible demonstration of the government’s commitment to Ukwa and its people. With the AIIP, the modular refinery and the proposed seaport, Ukwa Land is experiencing a shift from perceived neglect to active investment and empowerment.

Advertisement

So, instead of wallowing in self-pity and unfounded accusations, why not embrace this momentous occasion? This is an opportunity to rise above the drama and join the wave of progress. Partner with the government, support local businesses and contribute to building the brighter future that Ukwa West and Abia deserve.

Allegations Are Not Evidence

Accusing the Nigerian Police of being “allegedly induced” to shoot anyone is a serious claim. However, without any concrete evidence, it remains just that – an unsubstantiated accusation. Perhaps, instead of resorting to online theatrics, pursuing the proper channels and presenting legitimate proof would be the more responsible course of action.

What of the intel, I ask? This intel, gleaned from sources unseen and unnamed, paints a chilling picture of your impending demise. “The Nigerian Police, in their insatiable thirst for your blood, are planning to shoot you dead on sight.” Such dramatic flair, such a flair for the dramatic!

An accusation, without supporting evidence, can have serious consequences. It can damage the reputation of the accused, undermine public trust in institutions like the police, and even incite fear and panic. Imagine a world where anyone could accuse anyone of anything, without providing evidence. It would be a chaotic and unpredictable place, where no one would be safe from false accusations.

The “I’d Rather Die” Card: Played Out and Overused

Threatening self-harm or death to garner sympathy is a tired and manipulative tactic. It reeks of desperation and undermines any legitimate grievances one may have. Perhaps, instead of resorting to such theatrical proclamations, focusing on building a strong case for your cause would be more persuasive.

They reached the pinnacle of their self-aggrandisement, declaring that they would “rather die than live as a slave in Abia State.” A noble sentiment, to be sure, but one that rings hollow coming from someone who seems more concerned with their own perceived importance than the actual well-being of Ukwa West.

The “Highly Compromised” Examination: Proof or Puffery?

Baseless accusations have been levelled against Abia State Secretary to the Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu, alleging his involvement in impropriety concerning the appointment of a Permanent Secretary. These accusations, devoid of evidence and fueled by malicious intent, attempt to tarnish his reputation as a respected academic and dedicated public servant.

The appointment of Permanent Secretaries follows a rigorous process stipulated by the Abia State Civil Service Commission. This process involves a series of interviews and assessments, culminating in an examination open to all qualified candidates.

Prof. Kalu is a renowned academic with an impeccable reputation for integrity and ethical conduct. Throughout his career, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to transparency and fairness in all his endeavours. It is important to consider the source and motives behind these accusations.

The timing, coinciding with Governor Otti’s ongoing efforts to reform and revitalize the state, raises suspicion about the true intent of those seeking to spread misinformation and undermine the government’s progress.

Unsubstantiated claims about the Permanent Secretaries Examination being “highly compromised” lack credibility without concrete evidence. Perhaps, instead of resorting to inflammatory accusations, presenting verifiable facts and pursuing proper channels for investigation would be more constructive.

While Professor Kalu hails from Arochukwu, the pool of qualified candidates for the Permanent Secretary position was not limited to his hometown. Several deserving individuals from various Local Government Areas competed for the post, ensuring fair representation across the state.

The appointment of a Permanent Secretary is based on the individual’s achievements and qualifications, not the number of “qualified” individuals from their Local Government Area. Focusing solely on the number of “Senior Directors” from Ukwa West ignores the meritocratic principles that guide such appointments.

Mr. Stanford Ubani has raised concerns, his credibility is unfortunately undermined by a history of character defamation. The libel suit filed by Mr Hagler Okorie, a law teacher, against him as a media aide to former Governor Theodore Orji in 2010, highlights a pattern of harmful and insensitive behaviour that should not be ignored.

This already casts a shadow over his optimistic outlook. Mr Okorie claimed that Mr Ubani, through a text message, circulated false information about him, damaging his reputation and causing him significant distress. The lawsuit demanded 50 million naira in compensation, highlighting the severity of the alleged offence.

The internet is a double-edged sword. While it offers a platform for expression, it also amplifies negativity and sensationalism. Strive to use this powerful tool responsibly, choosing reason and clarity over emotional outbursts and unfounded claims.

Instead of indulging in online melodrama, why not channel your energy into something more productive? Build a coalition, gather evidence, and present your case to the authorities professionally and persuasively. Remember, actions speak louder than tears, and constructive dialogue is far more effective than exaggerated utterances.

The post is a masterclass in unintentional comedy. It’s a delicious blend of self-aggrandisement and over-the-top theatrics. One cannot help but chuckle at the earnest conviction and the knack for turning even the most mundane into a grand spectacle.

Ndi Abia, are not disheartened by this comedic cry for attention. Instead, we take a moment to appreciate the humour in the situation and perhaps offer a gently encouraging pat on the back. After all, who doesn’t need a good laugh now and then?

With that, I bid you adieu. May your future endeavours be filled with more action and less drama.

Micheal Elite Ezeh writes from Umuahia