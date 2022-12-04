Restaurant Of PDP Chieftain Who Exposed Adeleke’s Alleged Certificate Forgery Demolished In Osogbo

103 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Restaurant belonging to a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Akin Adeyi, have been demolished in Osogbo for allegedly exposing the certificate scandal of Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

It was gathered that the demolition of the restaurant, along with three other shops, was done under the supervision of a popular PDP chieftain loyal to Adeleke, political thugs and men wearing the uniform of the Nigerian Police Force around 4:30am on Sunday.

THE WHISTLER learnt that during the demolition, the armed thugs assaulted two people they met in at the structure with cutlasses.

Adeyi, the owner of the restaurant that was destroyed told this website that, “I was informed by one of my workers that my restaurant has been demolished over the night, those that came with the bulldozer to my business spot came in company of thugs armed with guns, cutlasses, knives and other weapons. They came with government vehicles. I have been attacked in similar style before.

“I was told that the Adelekes claimed that I am the cause of their problem now that the governor is facing certificate issues at the Tribunal. Sometimes last year, I wrote a petition and appeal to the screening appeal of the PDP where I said they should screen Adeleke properly because he had some deficiencies in his credentials which may cause problems for the party. That they shouldn’t allow our effort to be wasted and that the party should settle for another candidate.

“This is the genesis of the problem that I had with them that made them pull down my business place,” Adeyi alleged.

Meanwhile, Adeleke has denied any link to the demolition. He said, “I am not a vindictive governor, I am not behind demolition of Adeyi’s business premises.”

A statement through his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, read, “the insinuation is absolute fake. Governor Adeleke is not a vindictive leader. He is the Governor of every Osun indigenes and residents including Akin Adeyi and others. In his inauguration address, Governor Adeleke declared that election is over and that all Osun people should come together for peace and growth of the state.

“Since last night with few hours of recess, His Excellency has been holding meetings and consultations with his team on governance progress. All hands are on deck to unify Osun people and deliver on good governance.

“His Excellency has since directed immediate investigation of the incident. The outcome will be communicated to the public.”

Meanwhile, the supervisor of the restaurant, Abioye Akinwale, who was a victim at the time of the attack, narrated his ordeal saying, “They attacked this place around 4:30AM when they came knocking the door, I was scared to open, eventually, they break the door open and started beating me for refusing to open the door. The instructed me that we should park all our belonging inside but they did not exercise patience with us. They took my phone when they were carrying out the demolition. They came with two Hilux and two jeeps. They did not give us notice that they want to carry out any demolition.

“They came in company of thugs and men of Nigeria police.”