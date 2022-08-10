Return Gombe Command’s Operational Vehicles, IGP Orders Adamawa CP

71 SHARES Share Tweet

Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba on Wednesday ordered the Police Commissioner in Adamawa State, Sikiru Akande to return at least seven operational vehicles deployed to his command from the Gombe Police since 2018.

IGP Baba gave the order after the Gombe State Police Commissioner, Ishola Babaita disclosed that the command is lacking operational vehicles after seven patrol vans were deployed to Adamawa, and others to Nasarawa and Borno States for an emergency.

“Sir, permit me to state that, in the years 2017 and 2018, seven patrol vehicles from this Command were deployed to Adamawa State Police Command, and two patrol vehicles to Gwoza Training Camp Borno State for tactical operations and the only Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) attached to 59 PMF Bajoga was moved to Nasarawa State Command for emergency operation since May 2019.

“These vehicles are yet to be returned to the Command. I hereby solicit for your gracious directives to reclaim our vehicles.

“This will definitely improve the Operational architecture of the Command,” Babaita said.

The IGP who was in the command for a two-day work visit asked that Babaita reach out to the Adamawa Police Commissioner, Sikiru Akande to return the vehicles.

“Return all those vehicles. Even if they are dead, return the carcass,” IGP Baba instructed.

In his defence, Akande responded that the situation had occurred before his transfer to the command.

The Police Boss, however, asked him to probe the cases and revert.