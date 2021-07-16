Reuters Outstanding Journalist Killed While Covering Taliban Conflict With Afghan Forces

By Wondrous Nnaemeka

A Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (40) was killed on Friday as he was covering  the fight between Taliban group and the Afghanistan security forces.

The reporter hailed from India.

German Ambassador to India, Walter J. Lindner, stated that his demise was terrible for nations and the world of journalism.

“Terrible news: Pulitzer price winning Indian Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui (40) was killed today in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and Taliban in Kandahar. Our deepest condolences to his (German) wife, family and friends,” he stated.

Confirming his death in a statement, Reuters President Michael Friedenberg and Editor-in-Chief ,Alessandra Galloni said investigation should be conducted on how the reporter was murdered.

“We are urgently seeking more information, working with authorities in the region.

“Danish was an outstanding journalist, a devoted husband and father, and a much-loved colleague. Our thoughts are with his family at this terrible time,” he said.

