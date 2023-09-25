Revenue Agents Don’t Remit Anything To Our Coffers – Enugu Govt

285 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Mr Emmanuel Nnamani, chairman, Enugu State Board of Internal Revenue, Monday, said the state government adopted e-ticketing for revenue generation because those hitherto collecting revenue on behalf of the government are touts.

Nnamani spoke in Enugu to explain the modalities of the initiative. He said the initiative was to increase the state revenue from its current N4.4bn to N30bn a month.

He mentioned some of the taxes being launched to include land use charges, purchase taxes and family taxes.

Nnamani said, “The measure is in compliance with the state’s ease of doing business. We have many task forces claiming to be collecting revenues, and they claim to be working for government.

“Most of them come with different styles, including agbero. They do not remit anything to the government. We want to harmonise these revenue collection platforms.

“Keke drivers, for instance, will only pay for one ticket in a day, and it will take them to any part of the state. What we had is where tickets are being collected at every suburb. On the average, a keke man is paying almost N800 a day. And nothing comes into the purse of the government. Let people know that all they have been paying is not tax. In the current arrangement, what a keke man pays is N350 a day, including local government levies. They will now pay once.

“We have e-ticket agents. They buy from us. We have a portal for it. We have an enforcement team. Those who have not paid will be stopped. Those who pay will be keyed into the portal. It is technology, and can easily be detected. We are not allowing bulk-buying. For markets, N200 is the minimum a day, and it is beginning on 27th of this month.”

On hotel taxation, he said, “Aside the Value Added Tax which is 7.5 per cent, which hoteliers pay, it is the customers that are charged 5 per cent of what they pay for the services rendered by hotels.

“Hotels then become our collecting agents. In our law, it is called purchase tax. It happens in Lagos, and their hotels have not been killed. When government has no money to implement projects, the economy dies. Enugu, as a state, abandoned developmental taxation many years ago. We can’t boast of water, security coverage, electricity, good roads, among others. It has not helped. That is what this government is doing.

“Media houses will pay 10% tax on their advertisement proceeds. Media houses won’t pay, but they collect from their customers for us. If we have excellent services in the state, running of these businesses will be cheap and efficient because the state government will provide the platforms that will enhance businesses.

“Media houses will pay land use charges, and for billboards which will be paid in one ticket. It is yearly, and the payment is flexible. The multiplier effect will be many. When the money begins to flow, the government will then provide quality services at cheap rates and the private sector will thrive. There is nowhere in the world that taxes are waived unless we want to remain beggars, always seeking donor agencies for assistance.”