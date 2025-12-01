Ribadu Meets Parents Of Abducted Niger Schoolchildren, Vows Rescue

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, on Monday, visited Kontagora, Niger State, where he met with parents and church authorities following the abduction of pupils from St Mary’s Private Catholic School Papiri.

Ribadu assured them that the Federal Government would rescue the children and return them safely to their families.

He delivered President Bola Tinubu’s message of solidarity during the meeting at the St Michael’s Catholic Cathedral, telling the anxious parents that security agencies are intensifying operations aimed at securing the children’s release.

“This is a painful period for all of us,” Ribadu said after listening to parents narrate their fears. “But I want to assure you: we will rescue your children. The President is deeply concerned and has directed that everything necessary must be done.”

The NSA recalled that President Tinubu suspended official engagements, including a scheduled trip, to focus on the situation, adding that the government is taking full responsibility for strengthening security in the affected area.

Ribadu, who was accompanied by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Bernard Doro; the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Oluwatosin Ajayi; and the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (Northern Region), Joseph Hayab, pledged that the rescue efforts would not slow down.

While commending Bishop Bulus Dauwa Yohanna for his resilience, Ribadu disclosed that Nigeria is receiving technical support from several international partners, including the United States, France and the United Kingdom.

“The whole world stands with us. This evil will not prevail,” he said. “Your children will come back safely. That is our solemn promise.”

Earlier, Bishop Yohanna thanked the Federal Government for the visit, saying it had restored hope among distraught families. A brief closed-door meeting followed, during which church authorities presented their report on the incident.

Representatives of the school and parents also recounted how the abduction occurred and the emotional strain it has brought upon the community.