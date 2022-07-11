Rights Advocate Seeks Release Of Girl Detained Over IPOB Membership

Nigeria
By Chinedu Aroh

One Chinonso Uba on Monday expressed frustration over his failed efforts to effect the release of a 15-year-old girl, Chidera Amaefula, who is allegedly being detained in the custody of the DSS in Owerri over her alleged membership of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Chidera was said to have been arrested by Ebubeagu after her father reportedly complained to the eastern security agency about his daughter’s alleged membership of IPOB.

The arrest of Chidera was effected by Ebubeagu, who subsequently handed her over to the DSS, our correspondent heard.

Chinonso stated in a message that, “I have tried to reach the DSS director in the state several times over this matter, but all to no avail.

“We wouldn’t like to have another Gloria Okolie who was illegally detained for nine months till justice was finally served as the court has ordered the police to pay her N60 million. The DSS could easily save herself from this same fate now!

“I wouldn’t have come public if the DSS had done what they were supposed to do before now…

“DSS should know that holding a minor without evidence is a crime against humanity and an infringement on her fundamental human right!

“I call upon the house member of Njaba State Constituency, Hon Uju Onwudiwe, and Hon Ugonna Ozuruigbo, to rise to the occasion and fight for the release of this little girl before it is too late.”

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, a pro-Biafra actualisation group, is founded by Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

It was gathered that Chidera is from Atta Umunam, Njaba Local Government Area of Imo State.

