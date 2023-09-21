Rights Group Accuses ICPC Of Unfair Treatment Of UCH Medical Director

175 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A Civil Rights group known as Accountable Leadership for Better Nigeria, (ALBNI), has accused the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission of vendetta and injustice against the Chief Medical Director of the University College Hospital, Ibadan, Professor Jesse Otegbayo.

In a statement seen by THE WHISTLER, Remi Adebayo, the Executive Director of the Rights group faults ICPC on filing fresh charges against Otegbayo on a matter they said he was already reprimanded on and long resolved by the Federal Ministry of Health and the House of Representatives.

Adebayo said this act amounts to “contravention of the law, grave injustice and double jeopardy.

“Specifically, the organisation is curious that the charge sheet which alleged unlawful recruitment of workers, signed by one Agbili Ezenwa of the ICPC Head Office, Abuja, was prepared on 7 February, 2020 but filed three years after on 20 February, 2023.”

He said ALBNI views the three-count charge filed at the Federal High Court in Ibadan, as improperly served on Prof Otegbayo in Abuja, adding that it amounted to double jeopardy as the alleged offence of the CMD had been ‘punished’ by the Federal Ministry of Health which in August 2021 in a letter of reprimand for unauthorized employment.”

He further accused ICPC of benefitting from the said alleged offence, when he said the Office of the Head of Service, the Budget Office of the Federation and ICPC officials sent lists of candidates to the UCH for employment in the said recruitment exercise.

However, when contacted to respond to the allegations, the ICPC spokesperson, Mrs Azuka Ogugua, refused to comment.