Rights Group Condemns Delta Police Summons Over Activist’s FOI Request

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) has condemned the summons issued by the Delta State Police Command to Comrade Victor Ojie, leader of the Young Nigerian Rights Organisation (YNRO), ordering him to report to the State Intelligence Department (SID) in Asaba.

The summons followed a request for information made by the organisation to the State Ministry of Lands and Survey under the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act, 2011, on petitions and records relating to land disputes in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of the State.

The MRA, in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos, described the police action as a gross misuse of power and a blatant attempt to intimidate and harass a citizen for the lawful exercise of his right to request information from any public institution under the FOI Act.

The YNRO had filed an FOI request at the Delta State Ministry of Lands and Survey seeking records and petitions relating to land disputes in the Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State. The Ministry, instead of complying with the law by providing the requested information within the statutory seven days — or refusing to disclose it if it had legitimate grounds to withhold it — directed the Delta State Police Command to issue a summons for Comrade Ojie to appear before the police.

In an invitation letter marked CB:3422/SID/DTS/VOL 3/153, and dated March 3, 2026, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ojokoh Julius, Second-in-Command of the State Intelligence Department in Asaba, stated that, with reference to Comrade Ojie’s letter captioned “FREEDOM OF INFORMATION REQUEST PURSUANT TO THE FREEDOM OF INFORMATION ACT, 2011, REQUEST FOR ACCESS TO PETITIONS AND RECORDS RELATING TO LAND DISPUTES IN ANIOCHA SOUTH LGA,” he had been directed by the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Police Command, to invite the activist to meet with the Assistant Commissioner of Police, SID, Asaba, on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 10.00am.

Julius told Comrade Ojie in the letter that on arrival, he should contact ASP Njoku Belden to “facilitate the meeting” with the assistant commissioner of police.

In a statement, MRA’s Deputy Executive Director, Mr. Ayode Longe, lamented that the Nigerian Police Force, tasked with enforcing the law, was now being used to violate it.

“It is an alarming trend that the Nigeria Police Force, which is tasked with enforcing the law, has become the instrument for violating the rights of citizens under the Law. The FOI Act is a national law that grants every person a legal right to access information in the custody of any public institution.

“For the Delta State Police to treat a civil request for information made under the Law to a public institution as a criminal matter over which it is issuing an invitation to the requester to report to the Police is a deeply troubling development. We consider it not only as an act of professional ignorance but a deliberate assault on the legal and constitutional rights of Nigerians,” the statement said.

Longe highlighted that Section 1(2) of the FOI Act explicitly states that an applicant for information does not need to demonstrate any specific interest in the information being requested, and therefore Ojie had no basis to be interrogated over the organisation’s request.

He further noted that the FOI Act outlines clear circumstances under which a request for information may be denied, and provides procedures for any public institution that wishes to do so — adding that issuing a police summons against the requester is not among the channels permitted by the Act.

“This incident is a classic example of a culture of impunity within the Police that we have consistently documented and decried. By summoning Comrade Ojie, the Delta State Police Command is sending a chilling message to members of the public that asking questions about land disputes or any other matter could be treated as a ‘crime’ that would warrant interrogation. This is an attempt to protect potentially corrupt interests under the guise of police procedure,” Longe said.

He called on the Delta State Commissioner of Police and the Inspector-General of Police to immediately withdraw the summons and ensure that neither Comrade Ojie nor any other official of the YNRO is subjected to any further harassment.

He added that as an institution that enforces the law, the police have a legal and moral duty to ensure compliance with the FOI request as mandated by law.

Longe also urged the Attorney-General of the Federation to intervene in the matter and call the Delta State Police Command to order, in his capacity as the principal legal adviser to the Federal Government.